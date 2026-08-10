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FC Tulsa

FC Tulsa. Professional Soccer, For Tulsa.

$299 4-Ticket Premium
Suite Package

GET $299 SUITE OFFER

Cool off in a premium indoor suite
while watching FC Tulsa push for the playoffs!
Get 4 tickets in FC Tulsa’s most premium seats,
including access to the Refinery Deck buffet,
all for just $299.

Celebrate every goal in a shared suite while you overlook the action in
climate-controlled luxury and enjoy incredible skyline views of Tulsa.
Grab your 4-ticket suite package today before they sell out.


4 Indoor Suite Tickets: $299

The most luxurious way to enjoy an FC Tulsa match, a suite gives you and your group a comfortable viewing experience for FC Tulsa matches in a climate-controlled premium setting.

Fans who purchase this package will also get access to a buffet upstairs in the Refinery Deck.

GET $299 Suite oFFER
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Indoor Suite

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Outdoor Viewing Area

ABOUT FC TULSA

FC Tulsa is Oklahoma’s premier professional soccer club that plays in the USL Championship.
The club was founded in 2015 as Tulsa Roughnecks FC and relaunched as FC Tulsa in 2019.
2025 Western Conference Champions.
Professional Soccer, For Tulsa.
Email: info@fctulsa.com
Phone: 918-727-2231
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