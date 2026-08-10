$299 4-Ticket Premium
Suite Package
Cool off in a premium indoor suite
while watching FC Tulsa push for the playoffs!
Get 4 tickets in FC Tulsa’s most premium seats,
including access to the Refinery Deck buffet,
all for just $299.
Celebrate every goal in a shared suite while you overlook the action in
climate-controlled luxury and enjoy incredible skyline views of Tulsa.
Grab your 4-ticket suite package today before they sell out.
4 Indoor Suite Tickets: $299
The most luxurious way to enjoy an FC Tulsa match, a suite gives you and your group a comfortable viewing experience for FC Tulsa matches in a climate-controlled premium setting.
Fans who purchase this package will also get access to a buffet upstairs in the Refinery Deck.